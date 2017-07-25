Advisor of Armavir Governor goes missing
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Manuk Simonyan, the advisor of Armavir Governor Ashot Ghahramanyan, went missing on July 23.
The Police HQ said law enforcement agencies are searching for the 52-year-old official.
Police were notified on the incident on July 23.
Simonyan is married and has two sons.
