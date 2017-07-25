Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 July

Advisor of Armavir Governor goes missing


YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Manuk Simonyan, the advisor of Armavir Governor Ashot Ghahramanyan, went missing on July 23.

The Police HQ said law enforcement agencies are searching for the 52-year-old official.

Police were notified on the incident on July 23.

Simonyan is married and has two sons.

 



