President Sargsyan extends condolences over artist Vera Hakobyan’s death

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to the Hakobyan family on the death of Honored Artist of Armenia Vera Hakobyan.

The president extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the beloved artist.

“As a host, Vera Hakobyan had significant contribution in the accomplishment and development of Armenian Radio”, the president said in the letter. “As a reciter, she performed Armenian poetry from the stages of Armenia and the Diaspora for many years”.