Ukraine national bank issues commemorative coin on Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s national bank has put into circulation a Commemorative Coin dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Armenian painter Hovhannes Aivazovsky, AnalitikaUA reported.

The coin is part of the Ukraine’s Notable People, with 35 thousand copies.

Maxim Yurenko, a Ukrainian historian, said the issuance of the coin proves that the country values Aivazovsky’s contribution to the world’s painting treasury.