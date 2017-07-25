Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 July

Ukraine national bank issues commemorative coin on Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary


YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s national bank has put into circulation a Commemorative Coin dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Armenian painter Hovhannes Aivazovsky, AnalitikaUA reported.

The coin is part of the Ukraine’s Notable People, with 35 thousand copies.

Maxim Yurenko, a Ukrainian historian, said the issuance of the coin proves that the country values Aivazovsky’s contribution to the world’s painting treasury.

 

 



