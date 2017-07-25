Anti-Armenian sentiment has deep roots in Azerbaijan – Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh say

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Anti-Armenian sentiment has deep roots in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani side doesn’t miss any chance to deepen the hatred even more, Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told a press conference on July 25.

“It is considered a great honor to kill an Armenian in Azerbaijan. The atrocities of April War, as well as the actions preceding and following it are also due to the hatred towards Armenians. From the very first day of the April War, large-scale fact-finding works were conducted and the reports also emphasize the anti-Armenian sentiment issue”, Tatoyan said.

The Ombudsman says Azerbaijan is spending huge resources and conducts large scale lobbying activities, therefore the Armenian side must boost its activities in different directions.

Tatoyan underscored that during this time the Armenian side has carried out rather large works, high-level reports have been made as result of fact-finding missions, which were presented to international structures.

Speaking on the reports, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan mentioned that the emphases were on several directions – Armenophobia, shelling of civilians, and atrocities committed by Azerbaijanis against Armenians who appeared under their control.

“A fact-finding mission was conducted from the very first day of the April War, large scale information was collected. After this, we continued monitoring – by studying Azerbaijani sources which provide evidence on their own atrocities. Relevant reports were submitted to international structures, I have to underscore that this process has a start, but it doesn’t have an end”, Melikyan said.

Armenia’s Ombudsman expressed concern over this issue, over the absence of targeted assessments in international structures’ public statements. Tatoyan underscored that the work must be resumed in all circles and record every minor incident with evidence and present to the international community.