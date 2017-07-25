25,000 Armenians live in Kazakhstan, lawmaker eyes development of parliamentary ties

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Parliamentary ties between Armenia and Kazakhstan are on a quite good level, according to Narine Michaelyan, the ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Kazakhstan.

“Now when a new parliament has been formed in Armenia, more active cooperation will perhaps begin from September, when Parliamentary sittings will begin, however I can say that even before this rather good relations have developed between the two parliaments. I have been in Armenia for several times and I represented Kazakhstan in various events. Recently I had the occasion to meet with high-ranking officials of the Armenian parliament, and there is a bilateral willingness to develop our relations”, Michaelyan said, emphasizing that the diplomatic representations of both countries are also engaged in active works.

The MP says all necessary conditions are in place in Kazakhstan for national minorities to preserve their language and culture.

According to official estimates, 25 thousand Armenians live in Kazakhstan, however this figure reaches 35 thousand due to seasonal factors.

The Armenian population is mostly centered in major cities. MP Michaelyan proudly mentioned that Armenians in Kazakhstan are represented in almost all sectors – commercial, healthcare, cultural, legislative body, police, military and culture.

For instance, Barsegh Tumanyan is a singer in Kazakhstan’s Opera Theater. Famous sculptor Edward Ghazaryan is working in the country. Winemaker Artush Karapetyan is another famous Armenian in the country.

Sahak Salumyan, president of VAN, an Armenian cultural center based in Astana, presented to ARMENPRESS their activities in aimed at preservation of Armenian identity in Kazakhstan.

“We spare no effort to preserve the culture and language”, he said.

According to Salumyan, they are actively cooperating with the Armenian Diaspora ministry regarding school textbooks and literature.

The full interview is available in Armenian.