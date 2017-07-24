PM introduced on process of reforms of Sevan national park

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Government of Armenia on July 24 led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which the process of reforms of the Sevan national park were discussed, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM was briefed on the ongoing works aimed at solving management, land use, environmental, urban development issues and developing the resort zone. The implementation process of instructions tasked by the PM were also presented.

The PM highlighted the need to organize the works quicker and in short terms and tasked the representatives to control the process and be consistent on implementation of the given tasks.