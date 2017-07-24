President of Artsakh hosts primate of Tehran Diocese Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. On July 24 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received primate of the Tehran Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the state-church relations and in this context the Diaspora-Motherland ties were discussed during the meeting attended by primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.