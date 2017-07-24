Yerevan Municipality to assist Syrian-Armenian families having desire to be engaged in entrepreneurial activity

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. During a working consultation in the Yerevan Municipality chaired by Mayor Taron Margaryan, the assistance programs for Syrian-Armenian families and the quick solution of issues voiced by them were touched upon, the Municipality told Armenpress.

By specifically highlighting the importance of quick integration of Syrian-Armenians, Mayor Margaryan tasked the social insurance department and heads of administrative districts to constantly control solving the issues of Syrian-Armenians and in case of necessity provide respective assistance to those Syrian-Armenians who have a desire to be engaged in small entrepreneurial activity.

“Settling the problems of Syrian-Armenian families living in Yerevan will always remain in our spotlight, and the social assistance programs provided under the annual program will be continuous. In line with this, under our powers, provide respective assistance to those Syrian-Armenians who have a desire to be engaged in small entrepreneurship by having their unique participation in our city’s development”, Taron Margaryan said.