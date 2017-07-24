Expert on Iranian studies sees Iran’s interest to enter EAEU market via Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Iran is interested in establishing ties with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armen Israyelyan – expert on Iranian studies, told reporters during a press conference on July 24, reports Armenpress.

According to him, during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Armenia, Iran-Armenia-EAEU cooperation opportunities were discussed, thereafter, he departed for Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan where again the cooperation prospects within the EAEU were touched upon.

“Iran tries to establish economic ties at all directions in order to solve its economic problems. At the moment each market is important for Iran”, Israyelyan said.

As for Turkey-Iran cooperation, the expert said over the past years the trade turnover between the two countries has decreased which is linked with certain regional controversies, thus, in this sense, strengthening ties with Armenia is appropriate for Iran.