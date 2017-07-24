Sex-selective abortions decrease in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The number of sex-selective abortions in Armenia has decreased.

If in the past 115-120 males were born against 100 females, now this ratio has changed. In 2016, 112 males were born against 100 females. A natural ratio is considered to be 105-106 males against 100 females.

Armen Galstyan, director of the “International Center for Human Development” NGO presented the 2017 study on this matter and mentioned the attitude within the society regarding the child’s sex has changed to some extent.

“The massive campaign of the recent years is giving its results. We received great assistance from state structures, namely from the healthcare ministry and the labor and social affairs ministry”, he said.

The main purpose of the campaign was to raise awareness on sex-selective abortion within the society.

Experts launched studies in 2016. A nationwide poll was conducted.

“In 2011, 60% of women respondents were mentioning that it are the people around her who would prefer a boy, meaning the pressure and impact was coming from there. The latest survey showed that only 36,7% mentioned this issue. Meaning, the issue arises more from the environment, rather the family itself”, Vahan Asatryan, chief of development and research department of the NGO said.

Despite some positive indicators, Asatryan emphasized that this issue remains concerning, especially in rural communities.