Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Julia Roberts pose for photos in California

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of Manchester United, has met with Hollywood actress Julia Roberts.

Manchester United had a match against Real Madrid as part o the international friendly tournament of the Champions League.

Julia Roberts, a long time fan of Manchester United, was in attendance of the match in California, USA.

After the match, Henrikh Mkhitaryan posed for photos with the Hollywood star.

The game finished 1-1, with United winning on penalties.