Tourists join locals for Vardavar celebration in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Vardavar – the Armenian festival when people douse each other with water – was celebrated in Artsakh’s Tigranakert.

The state tourism committee and Artsakh’s economy ministry initiated the “Discover Your Country” program for representatives of the media, with Tigranakert being one of the destinations.

Artsakhi locals were excited, foreign tourists were impressed.

It is a Christian tradition, celebrating the transfiguration of Jesus Christ. Vardavar is celebrated 98 days (14 weeks) after Easter.