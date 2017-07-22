ARMENPRESS & IRNA enhance Armenian-Iranian ties – director Aram Ananyan’s interview to Iran’s official media

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Iran is a country having ancient cultural heritage, and its culture and history are very important for Armenians, Aram Ananyan, director of ARMENPRESS news agency said during an interview with IRNA news agency, the official media service of Iran.

Mr. Ananyan reminded that recently the photo-correspondent of ARMENPRESS visited Iran and photographed the rich and ancient cultural legacy of the country, and the Armenian cultural monuments. These unique photographs can be presented as an exhibition in the future.

The director of Armenia’s state news agency emphasized the need for developing the relations between Yerevan and Tehran in all directions, and mentioned that some developments already exist, namely the establishment of joint Armenian-Iranian companies in various branches, including in the tourism branch. Various Iranian venues, restaurants and shopping facilities can be spotted in Armenia.

“This is all a sign of the friendly relations between the two countries. However this is also a sign that we must enhance these relations”, Mr. Ananyan said.

According to him, one important aspect is also increasing the level of knowledge of one another between the two peoples.

“Due to the expansion of tourism cooperation of the two countries, Iranian language can be heard in Armenian tourism destinations, which is very pleasant”, Mr. Ananyan said.

The ARMENPRESS head also touched upon media issues of the modern world, mentioning that impartial news coverage of global developments can help in solving problems. According to him, news agencies which have tradition, ARMENPRESS being one of them, seek to present real facts and events, as well as expert evaluations.

“ARMENPRESS and IRNA have considerable history in the information area, their news coverage is based on the principles of transparency and clarity”, Mr. Ananyan said, reminding that the role of news agencies in the 21st century is very important for the development of the Armenian-Iranian relations.

The two news agencies continue to enhance and strengthen their relations.

Mr. Ananyan also recalled his visit to Iran in early 2016, when issues of future cooperation were discussed with IRNA executives.

Mr. Ananyan also mentioned that 2018 will mark the 100th anniversary of establishment of ARMENPRESS. “On this occasion we will be glad if representatives of international news agencies participate in the celebrations”, he said.