Armenian Movie Week in Iran to feature genocide-themed Map of Salvation

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide themed ‘Map of Salvation’ documentary will be screened during the Armenia Movie Week in Iran. The movie week will be held July 23 – 29 in Iran’s Tehran, Mashhad and Shiraz, Financial Tribune reported.

During the course of the event, 10 Armenian modern films will be screened.

The Armenia Movie Week is organized by the Armenian Embassy and the Art & Experience Cinematic Group.

Films will feature Aram Shahbazyan’s “Moskvitch, my love” and “Map of Salvation”, as well as Aram Vatyan’s “The Clay Man”.

Map of Salvation is a feature-length docudrama film made to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The film tells about five European women, Maria Jacobsen (Denmark), Karen Jeppe (Denmark), Bodil Biørn (Norway), Alma Johansson (Sweden), Anna Hedvig Büll (Estonia), who were witnesses to the Armenian Genocide and subsequently founded shelters for Armenian women and children.