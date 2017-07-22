France’s Valence mayor welcomes Bako Sahakyan’s re-election as Artsakh president

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of the French city of Valence Mr. Nicolas Daragon welcomed the re-election of Bako Sahakyan as President of Artsakh.

In a statement, the French mayor mentioned that as result of a democratic process, Bako Sahakyan received more than 2/3rd votes of the country’s parliament.

According to Daragon, this process differs fundamentally from the Artsakh’s neighboring country Azerbaijan’s authoritarian regime.

“This transparent process, which respects the opposition’s rights, brings honor to democracy in this region of the world, and democracy is the guarantee for peace”, the French mayor said.

Daragon also reminded that Valence is ties with the cities of Artsakh will numerous links, and is planning to further strengthen cooperation.