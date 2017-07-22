Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Southern Caucasus
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed the regional situation in Southern Caucasus during their meeting in Sochi.
At the beginning of the meeting, Putin said “ the situation in the region isn’t simple, but I hope our meeting will contribute to seeking solutions to all difficult issues”.
The Azerbaijani president mentioned that a necessity of regular discussions over important regional and global political issues exists.
