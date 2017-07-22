PM visits Tavush province, highlights provision of modern & quality education

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited Dilijan in Armenia’s Tavush province and held a consultation with officials focusing on development programs of the province and communities.

Tavush Governor Hovik Abovyan briefed the PM on the social-economic situation and macroeconomic figures of the province. He mentioned that Tavush’s share in the country’s GDP amounts 2.0%.

2016 gross industrial output amounted 12,130 billion drams, while the gross agricultural output – 41 billion 300 million drams. Agriculture is the priority development strategy of the province. The Governor said greenhouse businesses, drying and freezing facilities, reprocessing plant businesses are being implemented by individual investors and local, international organizations. The number of these businesses already exceeds 200 with more than 400 jobs.

Upon the PM’s task, the province submitted 20 investment projects to the government, with a total worth of 2 billion 400 million drams, 12 of which were endorsed.

4 consolidated communities were formed in the province – Dilijan, Noyemberyan, Koghb and Ayrum.

All 40 communities of the province have 5-year development programs.

The PM firstly touched upon the low levels of the community incomes, tasking the Governor to work with ministries and present an analysis regarding the community incomes.

Tavush officials also briefed the PM on the agricultural, healthcare, educational and tourism situation. They said that works are underway regarding improvement of tourism infrastructures and activities of healthcare facilities.

22,3 hectares of intensive gardening facilities were established in the province in the recent years.

Speaking on educational matters, Prime Minister Karapetyan highlighted the provision of quality education.

“Optimization isn’t an end in itself. Not a single unreasonable step will be made to exclude affecting our citizens through savings. What we are saying is: don’t spend unreasonable amounts of money. Certainly, we are going to treat the bordering communities with special attention”, the PM said. “We must education our children today, so the next generation becomes smarter, more rational, patriotic and practical. It is extremely important to ensure modern and quality education in the bordering communities”, he said.

An education official of the governor’s office said the main issue relates to internet access in the schools, and they are engaged in relevant works to solve the matter.

The PM tasked to rapidly solve the issue.

The officials also discussed the development of SMEs and tourism.