White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on July 21, according to three White House officials, CNN reported.
According to CNN, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci will be the White House’s next communications director.
A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.
