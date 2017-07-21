Luys Foundation scholarship student proposes to establish gallery in Yerevan’s Kond tunnel

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Robert Panosyan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, proposes to create a structure in Yerevan’s Kond tunnel will which serve as a gallery, reports Armenpress.

Robert Panosyan is a scholarship student of the Luys Foundation. He informed that the proposal is being discussed with Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Narek Sargsyan.

“We have worked on the project a year ago and we need to establish a technology center. Last year we have applied to Luys Foundation and received a monetary award. As a trial we want to construct a smaller building in Yerevan with these funds, but later we will construct larger buildings. Here we want to construct a technological museum since Armenia has achievements in this field”, he said.