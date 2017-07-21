Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July

Weather update: Up to 40 °C heat forecast in Armenia


YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists forecast high temperatures for the upcoming days throughout Armenia.

Up to 40 °C is expected in Yerevan, as well as the Ararat Plain and in Syunik.

The ministry of emergency situations also issued a fire warning.

Temperature will exceed the daily mean by 5-7 degrees.

Clear weather is forecast nationwide.



