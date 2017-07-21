PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Allianz Group executive

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting on July 21 with Antoine Issa, regional director of Allianz Group, an international insurance and asset management company.

The sides discussed opportunities of cooperation in the insurance sphere. Mr. Issa mentioned that the company is interested in operating and developing in Armenia, as well as entering other markets through the country.

The PM welcomes Allianz Group’s interest and touched upon the government’s reforms in various branches and encouragement of foreign investments.

Karen Karapetyan said the government is willing to discuss prospects of programs which are of mutual interest.