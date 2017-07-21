Murder suspect apprehended following manhunt
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The suspect in the murder of psychologist Ruben Poghosyan, the scientific director of a psychological services center called AYG, has been located and discovered following a manhunt, police say.
The probe suggested that the professor was stabbed by one of the patients of the center, a 34 year old man, in his office.
