Kim Kardashian receives “amazing, insane” custom-made pumps from Armenian designers


YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood reality TV star Kim Kardashian received Armenian-made high-heel shoes from Armenian designers as a gift.

“How amazing are these shoes I just got today in the mail from these Armenian designers,” Kardashian West said. “They look insane. I can’t wait to wear them”, she said on Snapchat.

Her custom pumps by Armenian designers had “Exclusively for Kim Kardashian” written on the inside.

 

 

 



