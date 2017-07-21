Artsakh targets inbound tourism development with multiple festivals and celebrations

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is diversifying its tourism opportunities and is boosting development of event tourism, Artak Grigoryan, project leader of the tourism department of the country’s economy ministry told ARMENPRESS.

“I believe the matter should be viewed in two dimensions. First of all it is noteworthy that in any case interesting events take place in the life of peoples having rich culture. The second matter is as to whether or not it is possible to present these events as a tourism opportunity and to what extent they might interest the tourists. Today we can say that a growth of interest for event tourism is seen in Artsakh, moreover when there is a goal to present this direction in a more organized manner”, Grigoryan said.

Several large tourism events were already held during this year. The beginning of the tourism season in Artsakh coincides with the beginning of the May Holidays, when various concerts, exhibitions and cultural events are taking place. Tourists from Armenia and abroad arrive to participate in the events.

In addition, the recently organized “Artsakh Air Fest”, which was held in Stepanakert’s airport, was a fresh newcomer in the cultural calendar of the country, and the huge interest for it implies that it has great potential of becoming an annual event.

Several similar events are planned to be held soon.

Artsakh Wine Festival

The annual wine festival is held on the 3rd Saturday of September in Togh, Hadrut. Winemakers of Artsakh present their products during the festival. The event includes a concert, national dances and games, exhibition-fair of handicrafts, a lottery and an auction.

Independence Day

The Independence Day (September 2) is considered to be a more significant event. Celebrations are held countrywide. Gala-concerts are held every year in the capital’s Renaissance Square, where local singers, as well as performers from Armenia and other countries take part. The celebrations are concluded with awe-inspiring fireworks.

Tnjreh international classical music festival

The festival brings together musicians from around the world. German, Italian, Finnish, Dutch and other musicians hold master classes during the event. Concerts are held in the capital and other cities around the country.

Harvest Fair

The second Sunday of October marks Agriculture Day. Every year, a Harvest Fair is organized on this day in Stepanakert’s Central Square. More than 200 salespersons from all around the country present their products for the thousands of visitors.

The economy ministry official said they are engaged in marketing activities with both mdia and tourism agencies to raise awareness of the events.

In order to increase inbound tourism, Grigoryan says they are working in target markets to form and spread Artsakh’s image as a tourism destination.