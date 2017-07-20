Turkey should keep its hands away from Artsakh issue – RPA spokesman

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Spokesman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov commented on the statement of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to withdraw the Armenian forces from Artsakh, reports Armenpress.

Sharmazanov told reporters that Cavusoglu is a representative of a country which denies the Armenian Genocide, where lawmakers presenting national minorities at the parliament are beaten up, a country that supports Azerbaijan’s criminal, terrorism policy against Artsakh.

“Turkey should keep its hands away from the Artsakh issue. Turkey has nothing to do here, and this country one day, whether it wants or not, should recognize the Republic of Artsakh since the world moves on the path of exercising the right to self-determination. And if Turkey speaks about occupation, it first of all should withdraw its troops from the occupied Cyprus which is an EU member state”, Sharmazanov said.