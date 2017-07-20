Armenia didn’t join EAEU for doing good to any state, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian is the only official language of Armenia, this is a constitutional norm and Armenian will remain the only official language. This is clear and final, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Parliament, spokesman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) told reporters after the session of the RPA Executive Body, commenting on the statement of Russian State Duma Speaker who proposed to grant Russian on official status in Armenia in order to solve the issue of having Armenian driving licenses in Russia, reports Armenpress.

“We have our clear stance, it is even not subject to discussion, it is even shame to discuss it. Armenian is the only state language of Armenia, this is a constitutional norm and Armenian will remain the only official language. This is clear and final”, Sharmazanov said.

As for the driving licenses, Sharmazanov said the issue has been discussed both at the government and the parliamentary level. “I would like to inform that the EUAE as a union has applied to the Russian side so that to make an exception also for the Armenian citizens, but today there are problems in all unions, however, in line with this the EAEU today has no alternative. The rumors that Armenia will withdraw from the Union, do not derive from our interests, and eventually, we didn’t join the Union for doing good to any state”, he said.

Commenting on the proposals by Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan to withdraw from the EAEU, the RPA spokesman said this is not new for him that Armenia’s membership to the EAEU is not welcomed by some figures of the Yelk faction and in particular Bright Armenia party. “It is their problem, and I want to state that Armenia’s membership to the EAEU is not just a political decision, it is enshrined by clear economic calculations. When we made a decision, we have did concrete calculations in favor of Armenia. We have joined the market of 170 million”, Sharmazanov said, adding that after the membership increase in Armenian ready-made products have been recorded, the number of tourists has increased thanks to EAEU member states, including also to Artsakh.

Sharmazanov said this is a very good club to attract new investors, of course, there are also problems, however, problems exist in all unions.

He stated that not only the RPA voted for Armenia’s membership to the EAEU. “This is among the unique issues that the parliamentary majority voted in favor, moreover, including the opposition lawmakers. Those who call on to withdraw from the EAEU, whether have asked the villager, the urban people how much damage they will suffer. The price of gas has decreased several times”, he said.

He also informed that at the RPA Executive Body’s session they have discussed inner-political, foreign political, inter-party issues and summarized the works.