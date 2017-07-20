PM Karapetyan pays working visit to Gyumri

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan paid a working visit to Gyumri on July 20, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM firstly visited ‘Lentex’ LLC which is engaged in production of full range of socks and hosiery in Armenia. During the tour the PM was introduced on production capacities and product types, prospects on expanding the company’s activity and the development programs. The company is equipped with latest technologies, it produces socks and hosiery, from babies to adults, of different colour and size, suitable for every season. The company has more than 300 employees, the turnover exceeds 1 billion AMD. The product is sold in Armenia, Artsakh, Russia, Georgia and the United Arab Emirates. Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the company’s activity and on behalf of the Government expressed readiness to assist the company development programs.

Thereafter, the PM got acquainted with the process of reconstruction works in Gyumri’s Rustaveli Street which is being carried out within the frames of Kumayri historical center’s development program. The PM was reported that dismantling works have been carried out here.

PM Karapetyan also toured the Samariter Rehabilitation Center, High Voltage Electronic Networks CJSC and State Medical Colleague in Gyumri. He also visited Tavros shoes factory’s brand store, got acquainted with the product types and welcomed the initiatives aimed at developing the local production.

Summarizing the visit results, the PM positively assessed the construction works within the frames of Kumayri historical center development program and said: “We will complete the construction of this street in September. I think, we construct an exemplary street with new infrastructures, water, gas, electricity, communication and install new culture of street construction”, he told reporters at a briefing.

Commenting on the visits to the abovementioned companies, the PM said the visit aimed at examining the abovementioned areas in order to more rationally distribute public agencies and make services more available.