Armenian citizens rescued from drowning in Kobuleti, Georgia
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers on the Black Sea coast brought two tourists out of the water in Georgia’s Kobuleti who were unable to swim to the shores due to strong waves, Novosti Gruzia reported.
The Georgian Interior Ministry’s disaster management agency told that the tourists have been the citizens of Armenia.
Today, a 5 magnitude storm hit the Black Sea coast. According to the data by the Georgian Interior Ministry, over 100 people have been rescued from drowning during the day.
14:13, 07.05.2017
