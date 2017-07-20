Germany changes policy for Turkey: Angela Merkel backs FM’s statements

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is fully supporting her foreign minister’s statement on Turkey.

Merkel’s spokesperson said the Chancellor is backing all statement of FM Sigmar Gabriel.

“Merkel underscored that taking actions against Turkey has become necessary and unavoidable”, the spokesperson said.

On July 20, Germany’s foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel interrupted his vacation upon learning of Turke’s jailing of German citizen, activist Peter Steudner in Istanbul. Gabriel returned to Berlin and made a statement saying that Germany is changing its policy for Turkey.

He demanded the immediate release of their citizen and the other detained activists, including Amnesty International Turkey director.

“Germany has always viewed Turkey within both NATO and the European family. However, now Turkey is moving away from both European and NATO values”, he said.

Gabriel said they will initially take steps against Turkey in three different points: not recommending anyone to invest in Turkey, where law is not guaranteed, issue travel warnings to all German citizens, revise EU financial assistance for Turkey.

“We’ve always been patient towards Turkey, even when their authorities called Germany fascist. However this patience is over”, he said.