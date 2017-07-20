Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Russia to supply tanks to Iraq


YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia is planning to supply Iraq with large quantities of T90S/SK tanks by 2018, Russian media reported citing the statement of Russian presidential military aid.

The quantity and contract worth isn’t mentioned, however earlier reports suggest the first batch will include 73 units.



