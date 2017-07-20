Armenian government ratifies joint military detachment deal with Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the law on ratifying the agreement between Armenia and Russia on forming a joint detachment of troops.

Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) ratified the agreement on July 19.

Earlier on July 14, the country’s State Duma (lower house) had ratified the deal.

The agreement was signed on November 30, 2016 in Moscow. It defines the rules and regulations of forming and deploying the troops. Issues related to information exchange and technical matters are also regulated under the deal.



“The detachment is formed in the Caucasian region of the Collective Security, with the purpose of timely discovery of military offensive preparations, to carry out control of the common land borders, as well as participate in the air, radio-electronic and information infrastructure defense”, the State Duma said in a statement.

The staff of the detachment will be defined by the ministries of defense of Armenia and Russia, based on the joint analysis of the military-political situation, and agreement on taking into account the possible threat directions and deployment of the detachment.