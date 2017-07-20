US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. US Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain has been diagnosed with brain tumor, a statement on the Senator’s website said.

On July 14, doctors at a Phoenix hospital successfully removed a blood clot from McCain’s left eye. The 80 year old Senator is currently well. According to the doctor, the tumor has been removed.

US President Donald Trump wished speedy recovery to the Senator.

“Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon”, Trump tweeted.