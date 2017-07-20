National Day of Armenia to be held August 16 in Astana Expo 2017

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. National Day of Armenia will be held on August 16 at the Astana Expo 2017 international exhibition in Kazakhstan, first secretary of Armenia’s embassy in Kazakhstan Mher Badalyan, who also acts as the deputy chief of Armenia’s stand at the expo, told ARMENPRESS.

According to him, a number of events are planned where the culture and tourism opportunities of Armenia will be presented.

“The Armenian stand at the expo is working intensely from June 10, on June 9 Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan visited Astana and attended the inauguration of the pavilion. The main emphasis of the Armenian pavilion is Armenia’s energy opportunities: renewable energy, energy of the future”, Badalyan said.

He said there are many people interested in energy projects who regularly contact them.

“We present the interested people that alternative energy is boosting in Armenia, we provide them with relevant information on investment programs. Naturally we give necessary contacts also”, he said.

In addition, Armenia is presented with interesting technological solutions.

The pavilion also features Armenia’s cultural, historical, economical and tourism and investment opportunities.

Armenia’s pavilion is located in the collective pavilion entitled Silk Road.

The expo was inaugurated on June 10 and it will operate for 3 months.

115 countries and 18 international organizations are taking part.

National Days of participating countries are being held during the expo.