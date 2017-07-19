At times of need we will again show the effectiveness of use of new weapons – Defense Ministry spox

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The clients of the Azerbaijani propaganda in reports created by fake users speak about the international agreements on use of arms by trying to convince the Azerbaijani people that the Armenian side doesn’t have a right to apply newly acquired weapons, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of Armenia’s Defense Ministry, said on Facebook.

“As we have shown at necessary moments, we will again show the effectiveness of the use of new weapons”, he said.