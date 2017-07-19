Iranian Parliament approves bill on joint use of Noordooz-Meghri border gateway between Armenia and Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Iran approved the bill on joint use of Noordooz-Meghri border gateway for Iranian and Armenian citizens during the plenary session on July 19, Mehr news agency reports.

203 lawmakers participated in the voting, from which 145 voted in favor of the bill, with 3 votes against and 3 abstained.

In addition, lawmaker of Iranian Parliament, Doctor Karen Khanlaryan earlier informed about the approval of the “Strategic Bill on Iran-Armenian cooperation”. Khanlaryan told Alik daily that the bill has been approved with majority of votes at the Iranian Parliament.

On December 12, 2016 Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Armenia at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan. Numerous documents have been signed as a result of this visit.