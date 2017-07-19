President Sargsyan visits Byurakan Observatory, new sports school in Ashtarak

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. In the morning of July 19, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan departed to Aragatsotn province on a working visit, the president's office said.

The president visited the V. Hambardzumyan Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory, reviewed its projects for involving young specialists and strengthening the scientific-educational role, which are also aimed at boosting tourism in the region.

One of the proposals was in regard to creating a scientific-educational center, which will be based on the idea of teaching astrophysics through modern methods by the Armenian virtual observatory.

The Observatory is also planning to create a visits center for presenting Armenia’s scientific values to tourists, as well as school kids and students. The center will have a astrophysics history museum, a planetarium, a public lecture hall, and the premises in the vicinity will be improved.

The President discussed the proposals with the executives of the Observatory and the president of the national academy of sciences.

During the president’s visit, proposals regarding changing the rules of the V. Hambardzumyan international scientific award was discussed, which aim at making the award more beneficial and effective for Armenia.

The changes are said to contribute to astrophysical research in Armenia, and will enable Armenian scientists to more actively integrate into the international astrophysical community.

After visiting the Observatory, the president departed for Ashtarak town, where he attended the inauguration of the re-constructed youth sports school of the Sevan Sports NGO.

Accompanied by town officials, school representatives, trainers and students, the president toured the newly constructed venue.

The school was re-built with finances from the state budget. The program was launched at the instruction of the president, and was finished in July of 2017. The project is worth nearly 463 million drams.