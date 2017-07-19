Armenian team wins bronze at FIRST Global Robotics ‘Olympics’ in USA

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. A team representing Armenia won bronze during the annual FIRST Global robotics challenge, which concluded Tuesday at the DAR Convention center in Washington, USA, Asbarez reports.

First Global organizes a yearly international robotics challenge to ignite a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among the more than two billion youth across the world.

Teams from 163 countries competed in the event.

In this year’s challenge, competitors were asked to design their robot to complete a variety of engineering tasks focused on “access to clean water,” and best cooperate in international robot alliances that have a variety of skills to accomplish these tasks because allianced that cooperate the best will be most prepared to succeed.

Armenia’s team was represented by students from the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

The students selected for FIRST Global are among those who have participated in the organization’s robotics workshops, have demonstrated the ability to work in a group, have numerous achievements in different fields and are dedicated to the fields of robotics and programming.