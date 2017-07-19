Istanbul Patriarchate locum tenens to arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Patriarchal locum tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan will arrive in Armenia on July 19.

The Patriarchate told ARMENPRESS the locum tenens will ordain a priest in Aparan for the Diocese of Germany, with the blessing of Catholicos Garegin II.

On July 25, the Archbishop will return to Turkey.