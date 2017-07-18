220 million dollars already invested in Armenia in 2017 from planned 500

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of economic development and investments is viewing 66 different investment programs, under which 500 million dollar worth of investments are planned to be made in 2017, creating more than 7 thousand jobs, deputy minister of economic development and investments Hovhannes Azizyan told a press conference on July 18.

“As of July 1, 220 million dollar investments under those 66 programs have already been made and 2700 jobs have been created. These are those programs which have received assistance from the state through various tools. Namely, these jobs were created in the fields of agriculture, mining, architecture, IT, textile industry and others”, Azizyan said.

According to him, in the first quarter of 2017 the foreign investment volume flow amounted 40 million dollars, a 10 million dollar growth compared to the previous year, while these investments have provided a 194 million dollar inflow, a 38,8% growth.

“Investments were made from Great Britain, Lebanon, Cyprus, Canada and other countries”, he said.

He said 516 million dollar foreign indirect investments were made in the first quarter, which is a 40% increase compared to the previous year.

Azizyan highlighted the implementation of investment programs in provinces, saying “Investments in provinces create jobs and it is planned to design support mechanisms to enable loan subsidization”.