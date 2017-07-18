New President of Artsakh to be named July 19

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Artsakh’s Parliament Ashot Ghoulyan convened a working consultation with participation of the leaders of the parliamentary committees, factions and staff members.

Regulatory requirements on the process of the parliamentary special session were submitted for discussion. At the special session, the parliament will elect the President of the Republic, pursuant to Article 168 of the Constitution, who will hold office until the end of the current Parliament’s mandate.

Ashot Ghoulyan explained the procedure of the special session, answered the questions of MPs and gave necessary instructions to the staff.

The special session of the parliament will take place on July 19 at 11:00, the Artsakhi parliament told ARMENPRESS.