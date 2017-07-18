ARF’s participation in coalition isn’t end in itself, Bureau & Supreme Body hold joint session

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. After the plenary session of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF)’s Bureau in Armenia, the expanded joint session of the ARF Bureau and the ARF Armenia’s Supreme Body took place.

Representatives of the ARF’s regional committee of Armenia, lawmakers of the ARF faction, as well as ARF’s high ranking officials of the government took part in the session.

Hrant Margaryan, representative of the ARF Bureau, opened the session and highlighted such meetings.

“The ARF’s participation in the coalition leading the country isn’t an end in itself – we accepted the proposal on comprising a part of the coalition in order to become part of the implementation of fundamental changes in the country”, he said.

A joint statement will be published soon.