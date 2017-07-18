Armenian, foreign performers brought together by Sail of Hope 2017 festival

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Sail of Hope 2017 International Song Festival has brought together Armenian and foreign performers from Russia, Ukraine and Georgia July 14-16 on the Sevan Lake.

Many beloved songs, as well as new pieces were performed at the festival.

Ruben Hakhverdyan kicked off the final concert.

The final event included ceremonial awarding of certificates and symbolic gifts.

Civil Art, the cultural NGO which organized the event says the purpose of the festival is to discover new performers.