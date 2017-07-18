Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July

Manchester United defeats Real Salt Lake after Mkhitaryan’s goal & assist


YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United defeated Real Salt Lake 2:1 in a friendly match.

The Reds are on a training camp in the US and this match was the second friendly game.

Real Salk Lake scored the first goal of the match, but Manchester’s Mkhitaryan, the Armenian international, equaled the score.

Mkhitaryan’s assist later enabled Romelu Lukako to score another goal and secure a victory for Manchester.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration