Manchester United defeats Real Salt Lake after Mkhitaryan’s goal & assist

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United defeated Real Salt Lake 2:1 in a friendly match.

The Reds are on a training camp in the US and this match was the second friendly game.

Real Salk Lake scored the first goal of the match, but Manchester’s Mkhitaryan, the Armenian international, equaled the score.

Mkhitaryan’s assist later enabled Romelu Lukako to score another goal and secure a victory for Manchester.