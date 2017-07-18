Manchester United defeats Real Salt Lake after Mkhitaryan’s goal & assist
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United defeated Real Salt Lake 2:1 in a friendly match.
The Reds are on a training camp in the US and this match was the second friendly game.
Real Salk Lake scored the first goal of the match, but Manchester’s Mkhitaryan, the Armenian international, equaled the score.
Mkhitaryan’s assist later enabled Romelu Lukako to score another goal and secure a victory for Manchester.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 09:53 US stocks - 17-07-17
- 09:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 17-07-17
- 09:52 European Stocks - 17-07-17
- 09:51 Oil Prices Down - 17-07-17
- 09:51 OSCE to conduct monitoring in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 09:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-17
- 09:27 Turkey extends state of emergency
- 09:19 Manchester United defeats Real Salt Lake after Mkhitaryan’s goal & assist
- 09:14 Italian pizza production to kick off soon in Syunik, Armenia
- 07.17-21:48 Agreement on joint troops between Armenia and Russia submitted for Government’s ratification
- 07.17-21:41 Armenia’s Defense Minister says meeting with Artsakh President was productive and useful
- 07.17-21:19 Georges Kepenekian elected 35th mayor of Lyon
- 07.17-21:02 Armenia has been and will remain Russia’s strategic partner - Valentina Matviyenko
- 07.17-20:33 Speakers of Armenian and Russian Parliaments agree to find solution to issue relating to work of Armenian drivers in Russia
- 07.17-20:22 Armenia continues providing humanitarian aid to Syrians in Damascus
- 07.17-20:19 Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful means – Parliament Speaker
- 07.17-19:49 Armenia’s Defense Minister visits military posts in Artsakh
- 07.17-19:44 Government to discuss ratification of agreement with Russia in military field
- 07.17-19:38 Berlin exhibition guide on Bible translations also focuses on Armenia
- 07.17-18:45 ‘Artsakh’s victory is the collective victory of Armenian people’ – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 07.17-18:04 Police officers and citizens pay tribute to memory of policemen killed during July 17 events of 2016
- 07.17-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-07-17
- 07.17-17:35 Asian Stocks - 17-07-17
- 07.17-17:25 6 foreign students arrive in Armenia to study Armenian language and culture
- 07.17-17:08 Parliament Speaker to Russian Duma Chairman– “Knowledge of Russian is sufficient in Armenia”
- 07.17-16:37 No sequester of expenses made in Armenia in connection with April events of 2016, says Minister
- 07.17-16:37 Artsakh military denies incident report
- 07.17-16:35 Armenian senior lawmaker: granting Russian language official status not considered
- 07.17-16:14 Armenian FM presents Baku’s actions to hinder NK settlement process at CSTO ministerial session
- 07.17-16:08 Turkey wants to extend state of emergency
- 07.17-16:03 Expert predicts growth of economic activity in Armenia
- 07.17-15:50 Tourism visit numbers grow in Artsakh
- 07.17-15:26 Artsakh’s export destinations include Russia, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Cuba etc.
- 07.17-14:45 Armenian customs agents discover 19 tons of undeclared motor oil in cargo
- 07.17-14:15 Stepantsminda-Lars (Russia-Georgia-Armenia) highway to be put on 2-hour shutdown daily
14:43, 07.15.2017
Viewed 3653 times Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian
19:48, 07.13.2017
Viewed 3145 times European Parliament lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to stop using own civilians as human shield
15:08, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2734 times ‘We are very proud of Mkhitaryan’ - Youri Djorkaeff
13:47, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2263 times Russia sends back Azerbaijani vegetables
14:20, 07.11.2017
Viewed 2192 times Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland presents credentials to Armenia’s President