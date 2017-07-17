Armenia has been and will remain Russia’s strategic partner - Valentina Matviyenko

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation Council is satisfied with the development dynamics of relations with Armenia, the regular political dialogue run by the leaders of the two countries which enable to give new impetus to the bilateral cooperation, Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said at the meeting with Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan in Russia, reports Armenpress.

“The leaders of our countries meet quite frequently which enables to solve concrete issues, moreover, as a result of close mutual partnership between the two countries, new approaches of inter-parliamentary cooperation are being developed. Armenia has been and will confidently remain Russia’s strategic partner with which we build firm partnership both at bilateral level and integration platforms. In this sense Russia is Armenia’s reliable partner”, she said.

At the meeting issues relating to harmonization of legislations of the two countries, as well as inter-parliamentary mutual partnership were discussed.

Matviyenko called on the parliamentarians of the two states to revise the inter-parliamentary agreement, as well as to analyze the existing inter-state and inter-governmental agreements aimed at updating them.

“It’s necessary to make sure that each signed agreement must not be declarative, but rather it must be with a clear content and to have concrete programs on its basis”, Matviyenko said.

In his turn Speaker Ara Babloyan said Armenia and Russia celebrate the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and during these years the two countries have entered new qualitative level of allied mutual partnership. “In this sense I want to highlight that the cooperation in commercial, energy, transportation and other spheres is being expanded by our active participation in the Eurasian integration process”, Babloyan added.

He also highlighted the traditional warm and friendly relations between Armenia and Russia.