Armenia’s Defense Minister visits military posts in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan has departed for the Republic of Artsakh on July 15 within the frames of mutual partnership between the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh, the Ministry told Armenpress.

Accompanied by the Defense Minister and high-ranking military officials of Artsakh, Minister Vigen Sargsyan visited the military posts located in the north-eastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani borderline, got acquainted with the situation in the border, living conditions of soldiers and talked to them.

A consultation was held at the military unit during which issues relating to implementation of the military service and mutual partnership of the armed forces were discussed.

On the same day Vigen Sargsyan also visited the Stepanakert hospital. The Minister was interested on the health condition of soldiers receiving treatment in the hospital, talked to them and wished a speedy recovery.