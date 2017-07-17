Police officers and citizens pay tribute to memory of policemen killed during July 17 events of 2016

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. On July 17 citizens and police officers, as well as public and political figures visited the police patrol station to pay tribute to the memory of three police officers who were killed during the July 17 events in Yerevan in 2016, reports Armenpress.

Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan also paid tribute to the memory of the killed police officers.

A solemn march of police units was held at the police patrol station.

A memorial stone dedicated to the killed police officers has been erected outside the police station where people laid flowers.

On July 17, 2016, a group of gunmen entered the police patrol station by keeping hostage law enforcement forces, as well as later the doctors for several days.

Police Colonel Artur Vanoyan has been killed by the gunmen during the ambush.

On July 30 a police officer, Lieutenant Yuri Tepanosyan has been killed by sniper fire from the seized police precinct.

Police Corporal Gagik Mkrtchyan, wounded on July 17 when gunmen ambushed the Police precinct in Yerevan, has died on August 13.