Artsakh military denies incident report

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The Artsakh military has denied yet another Azerbaijani report which said that a shooting incident happened on July 17 within a military base of the Defense Army and that an officer and a soldier have been wounded.

Senor Hasratyan, head of the information and PR department of Artsakh’s Defense Army, denied the Azeri report and said it is a disinformation. He mentioned that no such incident has occurred in any base of Artsakh.

“As usual, Azerbaijan is simply trying to present their desires as reality through such disinformation in an attempt to mislead both their own and our societies”, he said.