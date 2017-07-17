Artsakh’s export destinations include Russia, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Cuba etc.

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. For the first time, a research to reveal key issues of employers was carried out in Artsakh.

The study was carried out by the Labor and Social Research national institute of Armenia’s ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

Arman Sargsyan, director of the institute told a press conference that the study comprised 423 employers.

“Study of the dates of establishments of organizations show that they have an average of 12,8 years of operational period. 35,7% of employees of the organizations which were studied have higher education, 27,7% have undergraduate or elementary education, while 36,6% don’t have specialized education. 48% of the employees are female”, Sargsyan said.

Wholesale and retail trading organizations amounted a great number in the study. The remaining organizations of the survey comprise the branches of education, science, healthcare, social protection, culture and leisure.

“The main consumer market for the significant portion of the employees, 72,3%, is Artsakh. 14,8% sell their products in both Artsakh and Armenia, while 1,9% in Armenia and abroad, and 0,6% abroad.

As you can see, exports amount a low percentage, however there is positive shift. The employees export products to Russia, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Iran, Cuba and other countries. They mainly export brandy, wine, vodka, canned foods, meat products, carpets and parquet”, he said.

24% of the employees gave positive forecasts, mentioning that the consumer markets will soon be expanded.

It is noteworthy that employees have forecasted higher employee number growth for 2017 and 2018 in the construction, processes industry, mining, financial, insurance and real estate branches.

Speaking about vacancies, Sargsyan said that these are mostly positions requiring middle specialized education – just like in Armenia, in Artsakh also there is need for skilled electricians, constructions workers and carpenters.

The employees have mainly pointed out issues related to the small consumer market due to social issues, and absence of affordable loans in the market.

Sargsyan said all issues have been coordinated and soon specific proposals will be made.