Armenia targets $4,700 GDP per capita for 2020

HANKAVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. In 2020, Armenia’s per capita GDP will amount 4,700 dollars, finance minister Vardan Aramyan told at a press briefing in Hankavan.

He reminded that the GDP per capita as of 2016 is 3,500 dollars, while the growth forecast for the coming years if the following: 2018 – 4,7%, 2019 – 5,4%, 2020 – 5,7%.

He said the target will be achieved if no currency exchange changes happen.

“In macroeconomic forecasts, those countries which have floating currency exchange regimes, don’t put currency exchange forecasts, they put estimates, and we have estimated 480 drams for one dollar”, he said.