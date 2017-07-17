Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Artsakhi president holds meeting with Armenia’s defense minister


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Bako Sahakyan, president of the Republic of Artsakh held a meeting on July 17 with Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, the Artsakh president’s office said.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the two states.

Levon Mnatsakanyan, Artsakh’s defense minister was also present at the meeting.

 



